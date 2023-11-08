© 2023 Public Radio East
NC AG sues company over inflated food prices

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published November 8, 2023 at 7:02 AM EST
Fiona Goodall
/
Getty Images

North Carolina’s attorney general joined the United States’ civil antitrust lawsuit against Agri Stats for working with chicken, pork, and turkey processors to artificially inflate the price of food.

Attorney General Josh Stein said with people struggling to afford their groceries, it’s unacceptable that Agri Stats would inflate the price of chicken, pork, and turkey through its alleged anticompetitive and illegal practices.

The lawsuit alleges that Agri Stats produced weekly and monthly reports for participating meat processors, which contain non-public information about sales prices, costs, compensation, and output. The processors then used their competitors’ data to set prices and output levels.

Stein said participating processors have accounted for more than 90 percent of broiler chicken sales, 80 percent of pork sales, and 90 percent of turkey sales in the United States.

Attorneys General of Minnesota, California, and Tennessee are also participants in the suit.

Copy of complaint: https://ncdoj.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Agri-Stats-Amended-Complaint.pdf
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
