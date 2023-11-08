© 2023 Public Radio East
CMAST: beached whale calf in ENC died from ingesting a balloon

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published November 8, 2023 at 6:38 AM EST
N.C. State University Center for Marine Sciences and Technology
A live Gervais' Beaked Whale washed up in ENC and died soon after, and researchers say a necropsy found the female calf died from ingesting a plastic balloon.

Last week a live Gervais' Beaked Whale washed up in Emerald Isle and died soon after, and researchers say a necropsy – an autopsy on an animal – found the 10-foot, 9-inch long female calf died from ingesting a plastic balloon.

Officials with the N.C. State University Center for Marine Sciences and Technology, or CMAST, say Beaked Whales are deep-diving marine mammals and live sightings are rare. They live at the continental shelf edge and beyond and they spend most of their time under water.

Last month an attempt to ban mass balloon releases in the City of Greenville failed on a 4-3 vote.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
