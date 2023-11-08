© 2023 Public Radio East
42 dogs rescued from squalid ENC home, two euthanized

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published November 8, 2023 at 6:47 AM EST
Dozens of dogs were rescued from squalid conditions at a home in Craven County after the sheriff’s office was asked to check on the animals at the house on Golden Road. Two of the dogs had to be euthanized.
Craven County Sheriff's Office
When they investigated on Friday, deputies found several dogs in the living room and after a further search removed 42 dogs from the home.

Craven County Sheriff's Office
Officials say the homeowner has been charged with animal cruelty and failure to vaccinate dogs.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
