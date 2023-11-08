42 dogs rescued from squalid ENC home, two euthanized

Officials say dozens of dogs were rescued from squalid conditions at a home in Craven County after the sheriff’s office was asked to check on the animals at the house on Golden Road. Two of the dogs had to be euthanized.

When they investigated on Friday, deputies found several dogs in the living room and after a further search removed 42 dogs from the home.

Officials say the homeowner has been charged with animal cruelty and failure to vaccinate dogs.

