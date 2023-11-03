© 2023 Public Radio East
Embattled eCourts system will roll out in several ENC counties early next year

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published November 3, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT
Beaufort County
/
Beaufort County, NC
Courts in twelve North Carolina counties will upgrade to a new digital case management system in February, including several in eastern North Carolina.

The North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts announced that Beaufort, Currituck, Dare, Hyde, Martin, Tyrell and Washington Counties will be among those to start using the eCourts system early next year.

The change means that court records will be searchable online at no cost to the public, and attorneys and self-represented parties can electronically file court documents.

The NCAOC estimates more than 1.8 million sheets of paper have been saved since the pilot project transitioning from a paper-based to an electronic system began in February 2023.

The rollout of the system, however, triggered a class-action lawsuit earlier this year, claiming problems with it have resulted in unlawful arrests and prolonged detentions.

Since eCourts and one of its components, a case-management program called Odyssey, were rolled out in four pilot counties in February there have been significant slowdowns in high-volume district courtrooms.

Read more from our sister station WUNC here: Company behind a digital court filing system in North Carolina now faces a class-action lawsuit
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
