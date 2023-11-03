© 2023 Public Radio East
Construction underway on behavioral health facility in Greenville

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published November 3, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT
From left: Brennen Reynolds, Jeffrey Woods, Dr. Sy Saeed, Isa Diaz, Dr. Michael Genovese, Chris Hunter, Sec. Kody H. Kinsley, Dr. Michael Waldrum, Brian Floyd, Todd Hickey, Bob Greczyn, Dr. Michael Lang, Chancellor Philip Rogers, William Monk hold shovels during the groundbreaking for the upcoming behavioral health hospital in Greenville.
ECU Health
ECU Health and Acadia Healthcare have started construction on a 144-bed behavioral health hospital in Greenville.

The hospital is expected to open in Spring 2025, about a mile from ECU Health Medical Center, and it will offer inpatient and outpatient treatment for adults, seniors, children and teens who struggle with mental health disorders.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Sec. Kody H. Kinsley said too many people, including children, in North Carolina get stuck in emergency departments when they urgently need short-term and high-quality behavioral health care, and the new hospital will make behavioral health services easier to access.

It will also be a teaching hospital for psychiatry, social work, nursing and other behavioral health professionals.
