State Health Plan may end coverage for weight loss drugs

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published October 26, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT
Wegovy has been called "a major breakthrough" given how well it works to reduce body weight. But the injection drug is extremely expensive and when people can't afford to stay on it, they experience rebound weight gain that's hard to stop.
Katherine Streeter
/
NPR
The State Health Plan Board of Trustees is considering ending coverage of drugs like Wegovy and Saxenda for the purpose of weight loss, and the state treasurer is calling on the drug maker to price the drugs fairly.

Treasurer Dale Folwell said it “defies logic” that Novo Nordisk can sell the exact same product in the Netherlands for $296 per month and in the United States for more than $800 per month.

He added that the pricing should be investigated by the Federal Trade Commission for unfair and deceptive business practices.

Because of financial pressures, the board is considering removing coverage for the popular drugs. Currently, the Plan faces a $4.2 billion budget gap over the next five years, and the newly enacted budget from the state legislature funded the Plan by $240 million less than was requested over the next two years.

The weight-loss medications are currently used by more than 23,000 members on the Plan with a net cost of more than $800 per member per month.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
