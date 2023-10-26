© 2023 Public Radio East
NC lawmakers react to Rep. Mike Johnson's rise to Speaker of the House

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published October 26, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT
Republican Rep. Mike Johnson, seen during a House debate session on Jan. 6, has said Biden is "clearly in far over his head."
Congress.gov via Getty Images
File: Republican Rep. Mike Johnson, seen during a House debate session on Jan. 6.

North Carolina lawmakers are reacting after Mike Johnson, of Louisiana, was elected Speaker of the House Wednesday afternoon.

Republican Congressman Dr. Greg Murphy called Johnson, a "brilliant man of impeccable character" who will aggressively carry the chamber’s pro-American and economically responsible agenda forward.

Democrat Congressman Don Davis said, "It’s heartening to see the House finally reopen so we can get back to work to address our national security interests, keep our government open, deliver a Farm Bill, and address the needs of the American people."

Davis added that he was extending an olive branch to the new Speaker, regardless of any political differences, to work in a bipartisan way to find common ground and put the people of North Carolina’s First Congressional District ahead of politics.

