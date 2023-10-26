NC lawmakers react to Rep. Mike Johnson's rise to Speaker of the House

North Carolina lawmakers are reacting after Mike Johnson, of Louisiana, was elected Speaker of the House Wednesday afternoon.

Republican Congressman Dr. Greg Murphy called Johnson, a "brilliant man of impeccable character" who will aggressively carry the chamber’s pro-American and economically responsible agenda forward.

Democrat Congressman Don Davis said, "It’s heartening to see the House finally reopen so we can get back to work to address our national security interests, keep our government open, deliver a Farm Bill, and address the needs of the American people."

Davis added that he was extending an olive branch to the new Speaker, regardless of any political differences, to work in a bipartisan way to find common ground and put the people of North Carolina’s First Congressional District ahead of politics.