Four rescued from overturned yacht off North Carolina coast
Four people were rescued from an overturned catamaran off the coast of North Carolina on Saturday.
Officials from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City say the 60-foot yacht overturned about 140 miles southeast of Wilmington, after both their port and starboard side hatches broke -- leading to catastrophic flooding which forced them to abandon ship around noon.
They were found near the boat in a covered life raft and rescued by a helicopter crew.
There were 35 miles per hour winds at the time and seas of 11 to 12 feet.
The Moon Dragon is a yacht that operates charters between the Mid-Atlantic and the Virgin Islands.