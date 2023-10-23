© 2023 Public Radio East
Four rescued from overturned yacht off North Carolina coast

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published October 23, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT
They were found near the boat in a covered life raft and rescued by a helicopter crew.
Screenshot from U.S. Coast Guard video.
Four people were rescued from an overturned catamaran off the coast of North Carolina on Saturday.

Officials from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City say the 60-foot yacht overturned about 140 miles southeast of Wilmington, after both their port and starboard side hatches broke -- leading to catastrophic flooding which forced them to abandon ship around noon.

There were 35 miles per hour winds at the time and seas of 11 to 12 feet.

The Moon Dragon is a yacht that operates charters between the Mid-Atlantic and the Virgin Islands.

