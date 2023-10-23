© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

40th anniversary of Beirut bombing that killed 241 Marines and Sailors – many from Camp Lejeune

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published October 23, 2023 at 6:14 AM EDT
A month after U.S. naval ships shelled Lebanon, Muslim extremists blew up the U.S. Marine barracks in Beirut, killing 241 U.S. military personnel on Oct. 23, 1983. Over the past three decades, limited U.S. military strikes have been followed on several occasions by major attacks against U.S. targets.
Bill Foley
/
AP
A month after U.S. naval ships shelled Lebanon, Muslim extremists blew up the U.S. Marine barracks in Beirut, killing 241 U.S. military personnel on Oct. 23, 1983. Over the past three decades, limited U.S. military strikes have been followed on several occasions by major attacks against U.S. targets.

Monday is the 40th anniversary of the Beirut bombing that killed 241 United States Marine Corps and Navy service members – many from Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.

Military officials say a truck bomber burst through the gates of the airport where the U.S. Peacekeeping Forces were sleeping on that Sunday in 1983, and more Marines died that day than on any day since Iwo Jima in World War II.

A U.S. court would eventually determine that the Iranian-backed Hezbollah was responsible.

The annual observance to mark the 39th anniversary of the 1983 Beirut bombing will be held at the Beirut Memorial on Sunday at 2:00 p.m.
(Photo: Camp Lejeune)
The annual observance to mark the 40th anniversary of the 1983 Beirut bombing will be held at the Beirut Memorial on Monday at 10:30 a.m.

The Beirut Memorial Observance will take place Monday at 10:30 a.m. at the Lejeune Memorial Gardens.

This weekend, the 1st Battalion, 8th Marines ran 241 miles, one mile for each service member that died in the suicide bombing.

The Beirut Memorial is a memorial to the 220 Marines, 18 sailors, and three soldiers who were killed in the October 23, 1983 Beirut barracks bombing in Beirut, Lebanon. It is located outside of Camp Gilbert H. Johnson, a satellite camp of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ginnie Lee)
The Beirut Memorial is a memorial to the 220 Marines, 18 sailors, and three soldiers who were killed in the October 23, 1983 Beirut barracks bombing in Beirut, Lebanon. It is located outside of Camp Gilbert H. Johnson, a satellite camp of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs