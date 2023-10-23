40th anniversary of Beirut bombing that killed 241 Marines and Sailors – many from Camp Lejeune

Monday is the 40th anniversary of the Beirut bombing that killed 241 United States Marine Corps and Navy service members – many from Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.

Military officials say a truck bomber burst through the gates of the airport where the U.S. Peacekeeping Forces were sleeping on that Sunday in 1983, and more Marines died that day than on any day since Iwo Jima in World War II.

A U.S. court would eventually determine that the Iranian-backed Hezbollah was responsible.

(Photo: Camp Lejeune) The annual observance to mark the 40th anniversary of the 1983 Beirut bombing will be held at the Beirut Memorial on Monday at 10:30 a.m.

This weekend, the 1st Battalion, 8th Marines ran 241 miles, one mile for each service member that died in the suicide bombing.