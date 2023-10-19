North Carolina State Health Plan members will see lower prescription drug costs in 2024

After the first of the year, North Carolina State Health Plan members will see lower prescription drug costs at the pharmacy.

North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell said the plan is partnering with CVS Caremark, and GoodRx to provide a free mobile application that helps consumers find the lowest prescription prices.

About 95% of the top 100 generic drugs available for members already cost less than the GoodRx price, but Folwell said this program would target the 5% of prescriptions that may cost more.

He said members do not have to download anything or take any action to enroll in the program, and if the price is lower members will get the lower price at their pharmacy.