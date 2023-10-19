© 2023 Public Radio East
Early voting underway Thursday in NC, photo ID required

PRE News & Ideas | By Sascha Cordner
Published October 19, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT
The North Carolina REAL ID driver’s license looks much like a regular license, but it includes a star at the top. Having one is optional, but it’s recommended for those who frequently travel by air or visit federal facilities, including courthouses, military bases, and prisons.
(Image: North Carolina Department of Transportation)
Early voting begins Thursday for most counties in North Carolina in the November local elections.

Karen Brinson Bell is executive director of the State Board of Elections. Following a state Supreme Court ruling over the summer that revives a 2018 law, she says it's important that all voters are aware of the new photo I-D requirement.

"Voters who go to the polls in this election will be asked to show an acceptable form of photo identification when they check in," she said, "This will be a new experience for many voters, so we want to make sure all voters are prepared to make their vote count."

Brinson Bell says voters are participating in elections in 86 counties this November.

Sascha Cordner