NPS purchases OBX homes at risk of collapsing into the sea

The National Park Service is buying up homes in the Outer Banks that are at risk of falling into the sea because of beach erosion.

In the same strand at Cape Hatteras in Rodanthe where several homes have collapsed into the Atlantic, NPS recently bought two houses for more than $700,000 combined.

Officials say the money is coming from a fund used to protect important cultural and natural areas.

The park service plans to tear the houses down and bring in a contractor to restore the beach before opening the area to the public.

If the homes collapse before demolition, the park will be responsible for the cleanup and restoration.