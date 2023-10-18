© 2023 Public Radio East
NPS purchases OBX homes at risk of collapsing into the sea

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published October 18, 2023 at 6:09 AM EDT
One of the homes on Ocean Drive in Rodanthe that collapsed last February.
(Photo: National Park Service)
One of the homes on Ocean Drive in Rodanthe that collapsed.

The National Park Service is buying up homes in the Outer Banks that are at risk of falling into the sea because of beach erosion.

In the same strand at Cape Hatteras in Rodanthe where several homes have collapsed into the Atlantic, NPS recently bought two houses for more than $700,000 combined.

Officials say the money is coming from a fund used to protect important cultural and natural areas.

The park service plans to tear the houses down and bring in a contractor to restore the beach before opening the area to the public.

If the homes collapse before demolition, the park will be responsible for the cleanup and restoration.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette Weston-Riggs
