PETA victory over NC: U.S. Supreme Court refuses to hear "ag gag" law case

PRE News & Ideas | By Bradley George
Published October 17, 2023 at 6:57 AM EDT
Cows wait to be milked at a California dairy farm.
Justin Sullivan
/
Getty Images
File: Cows wait to be milked at a dairy farm.

The U-S Supreme Court will not hear a dispute involving a North Carolina agriculture law. The decision is a major victory for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, more commonly known as PETA.

In 2015, the General Assembly passed a law that prevents undercover employees at farms and other workplaces from taking documents or recording video. PETA challenged the law, and an appeals court sided with the group.

The Supreme Court refused to take up the case.

Many states passed so-called "ag gag" laws in the last decade, aimed at animal welfare groups. Courts have struck down those laws over free speech concerns, and the Supreme Court has declined to weigh in.

Bradley George
