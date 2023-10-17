© 2023 Public Radio East
Gas companies offer carbon offsets in NC to help customers make up for carbon emissions

PRE News & Ideas | By David Boraks
Published October 17, 2023 at 7:15 AM EDT
A lower-carbon natural gas flame burns on a stovetop at a NW Natural testing facility.
Cassandra Profita
/
Oregon Public Broadcasting
File: A lower-carbon natural gas flame burns on a stovetop at a NW Natural testing facility.

There's lots of talk these days about replacing gas appliances with electric ones, to help cut our use of fossil fuels that cause global warming. Gas companies have another idea - buy carbon offsets.

Piedmont Natural Gas and Dominion Energy both now offer carbon offsets in the Carolinas to help customers make up for carbon emissions in their daily activities.

A typical household can pay $3 to $12 a month to offset some or all of their emissions from gas-fired heat, hot water or cooking, says Piedmont President Sasha Weintraub.

“So we give you a calculator, some real generic numbers around how many blocks that you need to purchase to offset your carbon offset," he said, "You know, typically, we see four blocks can cover a typical residential home.”

Piedmont works with a vendor that lines up projects to reduce use of fossil fuels or pull carbon from the air. Right now these include planting trees in Tennessee, capturing landfill gas in central North Carolina, and generating natural gas from animal waste in Maryland.

Last year, more than 1,500 customers signed up in North Carolina, but that's still less than 1% of all customers.

Meanwhile, some scientists question whether these programs actually work. It's up to buyers to do their homework and decide if the projects fit their goals for fighting climate change.

David Boraks
David Boraks is a WFAE weekend host and a producer for "Charlotte Talks." He's a veteran Charlotte-area journalist who has worked part-time at WFAE since 2007 and for other outlets including DavidsonNews.net and The Charlotte Observer.
