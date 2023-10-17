© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

ENC school district awarded sizable grant to build student skills in computer science through coding

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published October 17, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT
NPR

An eastern North Carolina school district has been awarded a sizable grant to build student skills in computer science through coding.

The $61,000 Coding and Mobile App Development grant to Bertie County Schools will help the district purchase equipment, digital materials and cover the costs of teacher professional development to build capacity in coding, computer science and mobile application development initiatives.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said the technology sector is one of the fastest growing industries in North Carolina, and laying an early foundation for the skills needed to succeed in those jobs is imperative.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs