ENC school district awarded sizable grant to build student skills in computer science through coding

An eastern North Carolina school district has been awarded a sizable grant to build student skills in computer science through coding.

The $61,000 Coding and Mobile App Development grant to Bertie County Schools will help the district purchase equipment, digital materials and cover the costs of teacher professional development to build capacity in coding, computer science and mobile application development initiatives.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said the technology sector is one of the fastest growing industries in North Carolina, and laying an early foundation for the skills needed to succeed in those jobs is imperative.