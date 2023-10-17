College Application Week: application fees waived at many NC institutions

This week, dozens of colleges around the state are waiving their fees to apply in an initiative known as College Application Week.

Kathy Hastings is with the North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority, which manages the College Foundation of North Carolina.

“During college application week, students can apply to colleges and universities in the state of North Carolina, and in many cases for free. 43 colleges and universities in the state are waiving their college application fees for this week," she said, "Only if students apply through the CFNC.org website.”

All 58 community colleges across the state are also participating.

Students can seek help with financial aid at any local college, even if it is not the one they plan to attend.