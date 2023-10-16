Volunteer firefighters urgently needed in Pitt County and other areas

The North Carolina Association of Fire Chiefs is launching an urgent volunteer firefighter recruitment campaign across fourteen North Carolina departments and associations, including Pitt County.

More than 80% of North Carolina firefighters are volunteers, and officials say the need for volunteers is always in high demand.

Since 2020, North Carolina has lost almost 5,000 volunteer firefighters, and officials say that makes this recruitment effort more critical than ever.

Local fire departments need volunteers of all skill levels and abilities – from operational firefighters to administrative personnel – who are willing and able to respond to emergencies when needed.