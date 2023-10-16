© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Volunteer firefighters urgently needed in Pitt County and other areas

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published October 16, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT
Authorities say the initial assessment showed the fire at Fulcher's Red Fox Stables was suspicious in nature and the investigation is now being treated as an arson and murder.
Chovee On Flickr
/
Creative Commons
File: fire hoses

The North Carolina Association of Fire Chiefs is launching an urgent volunteer firefighter recruitment campaign across fourteen North Carolina departments and associations, including Pitt County.

More than 80% of North Carolina firefighters are volunteers, and officials say the need for volunteers is always in high demand.

Since 2020, North Carolina has lost almost 5,000 volunteer firefighters, and officials say that makes this recruitment effort more critical than ever.

Local fire departments need volunteers of all skill levels and abilities – from operational firefighters to administrative personnel – who are willing and able to respond to emergencies when needed.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs