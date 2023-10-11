SECU board shake-up: Three voted out after concerns about new tier-based lending practices

The members of State Employees’ Credit Union ousted three members of their board of directors at this year's annual meeting.

Roughly 7,000 members cast votes in the rare, contested election.

One of the core issues in the credit union's election was a recent shift to tier-based lending, or the use of credit scores to help determine interest rates.

For decades, SECU was an outlier in the financial services industry, and instead offered the same rate on to everyone on a given loan.

The candidates who opposed tier-based lending, as well as other recent changes, won the three seats.