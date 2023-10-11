© 2023 Public Radio East
SECU board shake-up: Three voted out after concerns about new tier-based lending practices

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published October 11, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT
Colin Campbell
/
WUNC

The members of State Employees’ Credit Union ousted three members of their board of directors at this year's annual meeting.

Roughly 7,000 members cast votes in the rare, contested election.

One of the core issues in the credit union's election was a recent shift to tier-based lending, or the use of credit scores to help determine interest rates.

For decades, SECU was an outlier in the financial services industry, and instead offered the same rate on to everyone on a given loan.

The candidates who opposed tier-based lending, as well as other recent changes, won the three seats.

Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
