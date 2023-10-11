North Carolina lawmakers condemn Hamas attack on Israel

More than 390 U.S. Representatives have signed on to a resolution condemning the attacks by Hamas on Israel, and affirming U.S. support for Israel as a sovereign nation with a right to self-defense.

The resolution also condemns Iran’s support for Hamas.

The two Eastern North Carolina Representatives, Democrat Don Davis and Republic Greg Murphy have signed on to the resolution, but it cannot be voted on until a new house speaker is elected.

Meanwhile, North Carolina lawmakers passed a pro-Israel resolution in the state House and read a pro-Israel statement onto the Senate's official record as the country's conflict with Hamas intensified Tuesday.

It comes days after Palestinian militants with the group Hamas launched a series of attacks this weekend into Israel, which responded with airstrikes in the Gaza Strip.

The Senate's formal statement, read into the record by Sen. Ted Alexander denounced Hamas for "terrorist attacks (that) cynically, unconscionably targeted innocent children and adults."

Republican Representative Jon Hardister said it's important for state leaders to take a stand in support of the American ally after last weekend's attack.

“I hope we have a strong vote on it today,” he said, “And show the world that North Carolina stands strong with our friend, the state of Israel, and urge members of congress and the Biden administration to remain strong and resolute as we deal with this terrible tragedy that reflects the worst in humanity.”

No one voted against the resolution, but 12 Democrats who were present at Tuesday's House session didn't cast a vote on the measure.