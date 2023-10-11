© 2023 Public Radio East
North Carolina lawmakers condemn Hamas attack on Israel

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer,
Annette Weston-RiggsWUNC
Published October 11, 2023 at 6:17 AM EDT
An Israeli army officer walks near the entrance of a tunnel allegedly used by Palestinian militants for cross-border attacks, at the Israel-Gaza border. A network of tunnels Palestinian militants have dug from Gaza to Israel is taking center stage in the latest war between Hamas and Israel.
An Israeli army officer walks near the entrance of a tunnel allegedly used by Palestinian militants for cross-border attacks, at the Israel-Gaza border. A network of tunnels Palestinian militants have dug from Gaza to Israel is taking center stage in the latest war between Hamas and Israel.

More than 390 U.S. Representatives have signed on to a resolution condemning the attacks by Hamas on Israel, and affirming U.S. support for Israel as a sovereign nation with a right to self-defense.

The resolution also condemns Iran’s support for Hamas.

The two Eastern North Carolina Representatives, Democrat Don Davis and Republic Greg Murphy have signed on to the resolution, but it cannot be voted on until a new house speaker is elected.

Meanwhile, North Carolina lawmakers passed a pro-Israel resolution in the state House and read a pro-Israel statement onto the Senate's official record as the country's conflict with Hamas intensified Tuesday.

It comes days after Palestinian militants with the group Hamas launched a series of attacks this weekend into Israel, which responded with airstrikes in the Gaza Strip.

The Senate's formal statement, read into the record by Sen. Ted Alexander denounced Hamas for "terrorist attacks (that) cynically, unconscionably targeted innocent children and adults."

Republican Representative Jon Hardister said it's important for state leaders to take a stand in support of the American ally after last weekend's attack.

“I hope we have a strong vote on it today,” he said, “And show the world that North Carolina stands strong with our friend, the state of Israel, and urge members of congress and the Biden administration to remain strong and resolute as we deal with this terrible tragedy that reflects the worst in humanity.”

No one voted against the resolution, but 12 Democrats who were present at Tuesday's House session didn't cast a vote on the measure.

Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation's smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren.
WUNC
