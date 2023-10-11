More than 400 acres added to Goose Creek Game Lands

The Goose Creek Game lands are expanding, thanks to the addition of more than 400 waterfront acres in Pamlico County.

The property lies along N.C. Highway 304 and Lynch’s Beach Road between Bayboro and Vandemere, and officials with the Coastal Land Trust say it is an excellent habitat for wild turkey, white-tailed deer, black bear, and other wildlife.

It also includes extensive forests of mixed pine-hardwoods and pocosin wetlands along with longleaf pine ridges. It has more than four miles of frontage along the Bay River, Smith and Newton Creeks.

Director Janice Allen said the waterfront property was prime for development and instead its wildlife, water quality, and scenic values are preserved forever.

The National Wild Turkey Federation raised $50,000 to help with the conservation, and funding also came from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s National Coastal Zone Management Program.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission will manage the property .