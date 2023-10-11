© 2023 Public Radio East
More than 400 acres added to Goose Creek Game Lands

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published October 11, 2023 at 6:39 AM EDT
Photo: Coastal Land Trust
The property has more than four miles of frontage along the Bay River, Smith and Newton Creeks.

The Goose Creek Game lands are expanding, thanks to the addition of more than 400 waterfront acres in Pamlico County.

The property lies along N.C. Highway 304 and Lynch’s Beach Road between Bayboro and Vandemere, and officials with the Coastal Land Trust say it is an excellent habitat for wild turkey, white-tailed deer, black bear, and other wildlife.

It also includes extensive forests of mixed pine-hardwoods and pocosin wetlands along with longleaf pine ridges. It has more than four miles of frontage along the Bay River, Smith and Newton Creeks.

Director Janice Allen said the waterfront property was prime for development and instead its wildlife, water quality, and scenic values are preserved forever.

The National Wild Turkey Federation raised $50,000 to help with the conservation, and funding also came from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s National Coastal Zone Management Program.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission will manage the property .

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
