State forest service asking people to burn cautiously as wildfire season approaches

It is wildfire season and the North Carolina Forest Service is urging people to be cautious when burning.

While the state's summertime wildfires have been larger in recent years, in fall they happen more frequently due to drier weather and vegetation.

Last year, there were almost 4,700 wildfires in the state, burning nearly 70,000 acres and the NC Forest Service said more than a quarter of them happened in the fall months.

Most of the state’s wildfires were caused by people. Officials say only 1% could be directly linked to a natural ignition source like lightning.

Debris burning is the most common form of human-caused wildfires.

To decrease risk, the forest service recommends getting a burn permit, being mindful of weather, and always having a water source nearby before burning debris.