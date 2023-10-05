© 2023 Public Radio East
Six Martin General Hospital clinics are closed after no buyer was found

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published October 5, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT
Over the past decade, hospitals have been rapidly building outpatient clinics or purchasing existing independent ones. It was a lucrative business strategy because such clinics could charge higher rates, on the premise that they were part of a hospital. Medicare's recent rule change puts a damper on all that.
Hero Images
/
Getty Images
File: Six clinics run by a shuttered eastern North Carolina hospital have stopped operating as of Thursday because new owners were not found.

Several clinics run by a shuttered eastern North Carolina hospital have stopped operating as of Thursday because new owners were not found.

The six clinics run by Martin General Hospital remained open after the Williamston hospital shut down on August 3.

According to the North Carolina Department of Commerce, Roanoke Orthopedics, Roanoke Surgical, Martin Family Medicine, Williamston Heart and Vascular, and Martin Specialty Clinics in Williamston and Rural Health Clinic in Plymouth are now closed.

The clinics were not part of the hospital bankruptcy.

The hospital temporarily kept the clinics open for 60 days after the closure, and told the state they hoped to find a buyer to keep them open.

In total, the six clinics employ about 28 employees.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
