Six Martin General Hospital clinics are closed after no buyer was found

Several clinics run by a shuttered eastern North Carolina hospital have stopped operating as of Thursday because new owners were not found.

The six clinics run by Martin General Hospital remained open after the Williamston hospital shut down on August 3.

According to the North Carolina Department of Commerce, Roanoke Orthopedics, Roanoke Surgical, Martin Family Medicine, Williamston Heart and Vascular, and Martin Specialty Clinics in Williamston and Rural Health Clinic in Plymouth are now closed.

The clinics were not part of the hospital bankruptcy.

The hospital temporarily kept the clinics open for 60 days after the closure, and told the state they hoped to find a buyer to keep them open.

In total, the six clinics employ about 28 employees.