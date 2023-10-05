Medicare open enrollment -- make sure your current coverage is what you need

Medicare beneficiaries in North Carolina are reminded to compare and evaluate their current plans and make necessary changes during the upcoming annual open enrollment period.

Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said Medicare plans and prices change, and people should get in touch with their local Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program counselors to save money, improve your coverage or both.

SHIIP is a division of the North Carolina Department of Insurance and offers free, unbiased information about Medicare, Medicare prescription drug coverage, Medicare Advantage, long-term care insurance and other health insurance issues. SHIIP counselors can also help people find out if they are eligible for Medicare cost savings programs.

Open enrollment begins on Oct. 15 and runs for eight weeks, and Causey said changes must be made by Dec. 7 to guarantee coverage will begin without interruption on the first of the year.