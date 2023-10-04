North Carolina lawmaker named temporary leader of the U.S. House of Representatives

For the first time ever, a House speaker had been voted out of the position, and a North Carolina lawmaker is leading the body until a new leader is chosen.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy was removed from the leadership position Tuesday after an hour-long debate.

North Carolina Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry was named Speaker Pro Tempore following the vote.

McHenry called for a recess of the House before undertaking votes for a new, permanent Speaker.

The House will appear to be in recess until next Tuesday -- with the House Minority Whip Katherine Clark telling members no votes are to be expected the rest of the week -- with elections for speaker to begin Wednesday.

In his first act in the role, Politico is reporting that McHenry ordered former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to vacate her office inside the Capitol Building.

Most lawmakers have offices in the buildings surrounding the Capitol -- not in the Capitol itself.

**The Associated Press contributed to this report.