© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

North Carolina lawmaker named temporary leader of the U.S. House of Representatives

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published October 4, 2023 at 6:16 AM EDT
U.S. Congressman Patrick McHenry
The office of U.S. Congressman Patrick McHenry
U.S. Congressman Patrick McHenry

For the first time ever, a House speaker had been voted out of the position, and a North Carolina lawmaker is leading the body until a new leader is chosen.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy was removed from the leadership position Tuesday after an hour-long debate.

North Carolina Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry was named Speaker Pro Tempore following the vote.

McHenry called for a recess of the House before undertaking votes for a new, permanent Speaker.

The House will appear to be in recess until next Tuesday -- with the House Minority Whip Katherine Clark telling members no votes are to be expected the rest of the week -- with elections for speaker to begin Wednesday.

In his first act in the role, Politico is reporting that McHenry ordered former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to vacate her office inside the Capitol Building.

Most lawmakers have offices in the buildings surrounding the Capitol -- not in the Capitol itself.

**The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs