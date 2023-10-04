© 2023 Public Radio East
Another invasive aquatic species has been found in North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published October 4, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT
NCWRC officials are asking anyone that spots the snails, which, at two to four inches in size are much bigger that native aquatic snails – or their distinctive pink egg clusters to report it online using the Aquatic Nuisance Species Reporting Tool, with a photo and the location.
N.C. Wildllife Resources Commission
Another invasive aquatic species has been found in North Carolina.

Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said Apple Snails have been identified along the Lumber River in Lumberton.

A biologist found adult snails and eggs near the I-95 bridge crossing of the Lumber River and in Fivemile Branch, a tributary of the river.

Apple Snails can damage plants used by many native aquatic species and they have been seen feeding on amphibian eggs. Female snails lay eggs as often as once a week, which allows populations to grow and spread rapidly.

There are human health risks as well; the snails can carry rat lungworm, which can cause a potentially fatal disease in people if the snails are eaten raw or undercooked. The snail’s egg masses also contain a toxin which can cause skin and eye rashes.

The snail’s pink egg masses contain a toxin which can cause skin and eye rashes.
N.C. Wildllife Resources Commission
After documenting the location, officials say egg masses can be destroyed by crushing them and scraping them into the water with something like a stick or a boat paddle, but to be sure to avoiding touching them with bare skin. Adult snails can be destroyed by crushing or freezing them.

A link to the reporting tool is available HERE.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs