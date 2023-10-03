ECU and partners working to increase ag workers' access to telehealth

East Carolina University faculty are part of a research team focused on the health of agricultural workers and their families in North Carolina by giving them better access to telehealth.

The North Carolina Office of Rural Health, ECU and North Carolina State University secured a five-year, nearly $6 million grant for the proposed Agricultural Workers Digital Equity Initiative.

More than 90,000 farmworkers and their family members are estimated to live in North Carolina, and officials say the $100-billion-a-year agriculture industry in the state is dependent on a healthy workforce.

The goal is to increase agricultural workers’ access to digital health services and emergency communication through affordable, reliable high-speed internet.