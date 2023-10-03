Cooper vetoes two environmental bills, legislative override likely

Republicans in the state legislature could act as soon as next week to override Governor Roy Cooper's latest vetoes of environmental legislation.

Cooper vetoed two bills Monday that he says would have a negative effect on the state's environment.

One would pave the way for electric utilities to use more nuclear power to reach carbon reduction goals. Cooper says that's the wrong approach designed to let utility companies increase their profits with new power plants.

The other bill could speed up permits for natural gas pipelines and prevent state regulators from considering civil rights issues when reviewing permits for hog lagoons.

Democratic Representative Deb Butler voted against the bill last month. “On balance, this bill is yet another loss for North Carolina's natural environment. There are at least seven provisions related to our watersheds and stormwater runoff and permitting that all make our strained natural resources way more vulnerable.”

Cooper signed seven other bills, including one that will require high school students to take computer science.