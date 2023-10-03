© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Greenville residents can now listen to PRE News & Ideas on 89.9 FM

Cooper vetoes two environmental bills, legislative override likely

PRE News & Ideas | By Colin Campbell, WUNC
Published October 3, 2023 at 7:13 AM EDT
North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper affixes his veto stamp to a bill banning nearly all abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy at a public rally Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C. The veto launches a major test for leaders of the GOP-controlled General Assembly to attempt to override Cooper’s veto after they recently gained veto-proof majorities in both chambers.
(AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)
/
(AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)
File: North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper affixes his veto stamp to a bill banning nearly all abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy at a public rally Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C. The veto launches a major test for leaders of the GOP-controlled General Assembly to attempt to override Cooper’s veto after they recently gained veto-proof majorities in both chambers.

Republicans in the state legislature could act as soon as next week to override Governor Roy Cooper's latest vetoes of environmental legislation.

Cooper vetoed two bills Monday that he says would have a negative effect on the state's environment.

One would pave the way for electric utilities to use more nuclear power to reach carbon reduction goals. Cooper says that's the wrong approach designed to let utility companies increase their profits with new power plants.

The other bill could speed up permits for natural gas pipelines and prevent state regulators from considering civil rights issues when reviewing permits for hog lagoons.

Democratic Representative Deb Butler voted against the bill last month. “On balance, this bill is yet another loss for North Carolina's natural environment. There are at least seven provisions related to our watersheds and stormwater runoff and permitting that all make our strained natural resources way more vulnerable.”

Cooper signed seven other bills, including one that will require high school students to take computer science.

Colin Campbell, WUNC
See stories by Colin Campbell, WUNC