NTSB: No fire in 2022 plane crash that killed 4 students, 8 others in eastern North Carolina

Although the investigation is not complete, the National Transportation Safety Board has released more details in a plane crash that killed eight people in eastern North Carolina in 2022.

East Carteret High School students Kole McInnis, Noah Styron, Daily Shepard, and Jacob Taylor were killed in the crash. Pilot Ernest “Teen” Rawls and his son Jeffrey Rawls, Stephanie Fulcher – the mother of Cole McInnis – and Douglas Parks were also killed.



According to the report, there was no evidence of a fire on the plane, and not all of the wreckage was recovered.

Although it wasn’t required, the plane did have a cockpit voice recorder. It was found damaged by the impact and by sea water about two weeks after the crash but the audio could still be accessed.

A written transcript of the final moments of the crash from the CVR was also released.