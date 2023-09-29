© 2023 Public Radio East
NTSB: No fire in 2022 plane crash that killed 4 students, 8 others in eastern North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published September 29, 2023 at 9:05 AM EDT
Noah Styron, Kole McInnis, Jake Taylor, and Daily Shepherd.
(Photos provided by Carteret County Public Schools)
Noah Styron, Kole McInnis, Jake Taylor, and Daily Shepherd.

Although the investigation is not complete, the National Transportation Safety Board has released more details in a plane crash that killed eight people in eastern North Carolina in 2022.

East Carteret High School students Kole McInnis, Noah Styron, Daily Shepard, and Jacob Taylor were killed in the crash. Pilot Ernest “Teen” Rawls and his son Jeffrey Rawls, Stephanie Fulcher – the mother of Cole McInnis – and Douglas Parks were also killed.
 
According to the report, there was no evidence of a fire on the plane, and not all of the wreckage was recovered.

Although it wasn’t required, the plane did have a cockpit voice recorder. It was found damaged by the impact and by sea water about two weeks after the crash but the audio could still be accessed.

A written transcript of the final moments of the crash from the CVR was also released.

ERA22LA120 Pilatus CVR final2-Rel.pdf

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It's possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children's theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It's the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
