© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Greenville residents can now listen to PRE News & Ideas on 89.9 FM

ENC Coast Guard crew recognized for rescue of family from sailboat during Tropical Storm Ophelia

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published September 29, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT
USCG 5th District Admiral Shannon Gilreath presented the lifeboat crew with the Coast Guard Commendation Medal for exceptional performance of duty.
USCG photo
USCG 5th District Admiral Shannon Gilreath presented the lifeboat crew with the Coast Guard Commendation Medal for exceptional performance of duty.

An eastern North Carolina Coast Guard crew was recognized for rescuing a family stranded aboard a catamaran as Tropical Storm Ophelia approached.

USCG 5th District Admiral Shannon Gilreath presented the lifeboat crew with the Coast Guard Commendation Medal for exceptional performance of duty.

The owner of sailing vessel Wanderful Life called Coast Guard Sector North Carolina and said he was anchored in Lookout Bight but did not feel comfortable in the channel and asked to be rescued by the Coast Guard.

All passengers aboard were wearing lifejackets and three of them were children, ages 10, 7, and 4.

The life boat crew from Fort Macon made it through the narrow channel using parachute flares to light their way and transferred all five people onto their boat.

A Coast Guard helicopter from Elizabeth City provided an overhead light for the trip back to the station.

Officials say there were 6-foot to 8-foot seas at the time, with occasional 10-foot swells, and winds were 35 to 40 mph.

Nobody was hurt.

Previous coverage: Coast Guard rescues 5, including 3 children, from stranded catamaran during Tropical Storm Ophelia

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs