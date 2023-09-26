© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Greenville residents can now listen to PRE News & Ideas on 89.9 FM

Hatchlings survive Ophelia, record year for green sea turtle nests in ENC

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published September 26, 2023 at 6:37 AM EDT
In spite of the very rough beach conditions during Tropical Storm Ophelia, a nest of sea turtles survived and were able to crawl out to sea once things calmed down.
National Park Service
In spite of the very rough beach conditions during Tropical Storm Ophelia, a nest of sea turtles survived and were able to crawl out to sea once things calmed down.

After Tropical Storm Ophelia passed, National Park Service biologists began assessing the impact at Cape Lookout National Seashore and found that some very small creatures survived the storm.

In spite of the very rough beach conditions during Tropical Storm Ophelia, a nest of sea turtles survived and were able to crawl out to sea once things calmed down.

And more good news for eastern North Carolina’s iconic sea turtles.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said more than 90 green sea turtle nests were laid in the state this season, the most ever recorded.

The previous record was 62 nests in 2019.

To put that into perspective, officials say 20 years ago, it was exciting to see 10-15 nests in a single season.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs