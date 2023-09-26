Hatchlings survive Ophelia, record year for green sea turtle nests in ENC

After Tropical Storm Ophelia passed, National Park Service biologists began assessing the impact at Cape Lookout National Seashore and found that some very small creatures survived the storm.

In spite of the very rough beach conditions during Tropical Storm Ophelia, a nest of sea turtles survived and were able to crawl out to sea once things calmed down.

And more good news for eastern North Carolina’s iconic sea turtles.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said more than 90 green sea turtle nests were laid in the state this season, the most ever recorded.

The previous record was 62 nests in 2019.

To put that into perspective, officials say 20 years ago, it was exciting to see 10-15 nests in a single season.