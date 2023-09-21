PRE news brief: another rough beach weekend, a music festival cancelled, and a budget vote scheduled,

© 2023 Public Radio East
PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published September 21, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT

The main stories we’re following this morning at Public Radio East:

  • Swell from distant Hurricane Nigel will impact the beaches into the weekend, bringing rough surf and an elevated rip current risk. Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Newport say a low pressure system will also impact the area Friday into the weekend with heavy rainfall, strong winds, and isolated strong to severe thunderstorms.
  • The wet storm system expected in eastern North Carolina this weekend has brought a popular event to a halt. Officials with the Emerald Isle Beach Music Festival say the event has been canceled.
  • State lawmakers will be voting Thursday on a budget bill that’s nearly three months overdue.
  • The North Carolina Coastal Federation is celebrating National Estuaries Week through Saturday, and the public is invited to join the group to clean up litter along coastal waterways.
  • Take a Child Outside Week begins on Sunday and runs through the end of the month.
  • On Thursday, federal and state officials are expected to announce new funding to combat maternal mortality and improve maternal health, particularly in underserved communities in North Carolina.
  • A shortened flounder season is underway, and this year it will last just two weeks, through Sept. 29 at 11:59 p.m.
  • A North Carolina Highway Historical Marker soon will be placed recognizing the efforts made at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill to train officers, pilots, and cadets during World War II.
  • A man was pulled from a shrimp boat in Hyde County and taken to jail, accused of setting a trailer on fire with his ex-girlfriend inside.
  • The family of a North Carolina man who died after driving his car off a collapsed bridge while following Google Maps directions is suing the technology giant for negligence.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs