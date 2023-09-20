© 2023 Public Radio East
Greenville residents can now listen to PRE News & Ideas on 89.9 FM

PRE news brief: budget votes ahead, reparations approved and several volunteer opportunities

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published September 20, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT

The main stories we’re following this morning on Public Radio East:

  • State lawmakers plan to hold votes Thursday and Friday on a long-delayed $30 billion budget – without a controversial casino proposal that had stalled negotiations.
  • High Point city council approved adopting a reparations report that outlines policies to address past racial discrimination.
  • A man arrested after a weekend police chase and motorcycle crash in Georgia turned out to be fugitive accused of avoiding a child rape charge in North Carolina by faking his own drowning death last month in a Mississippi River kayaking accident.
  • Applicants are needed for a commissioned contractor to operate a license plate agency in Greenville.
  • The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission will hold a specially called meeting on Thursday in New Bern.
  • Jones County is currently looking for two more volunteers for its Nursing Home Committee.
  • Cape Lookout National Seashore will host a beach cleanup on Shackleford Banks on Saturday, picking up marine debris to preserve the environment for the wild horses.
  • An eastern North Carolina Coast Guard crew recently helped improve the environment for marine life off the coast.
  • The family of a 14-year-old girl who allegedly discovered an iPhone taped to the back of a toilet seat on a recent flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Boston said they believe she was targeted by a member of the crew.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette Weston-Riggs
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs