ENC Coast Guard cutter crew helps build artificial reef

An eastern North Carolina Coast Guard crew recently helped improve the environment for marine life off the coast.

The Coast Guard cutter Maple, based in Atlantic Beach, helped build an artificial reef by dropping the concrete sinkers for old, unused buoys in designated artificial reef locations as part of North Carolina’s Rocks for Reefs program.

1 of 2 — Coast Guard build a reef 3.jpg 2 of 2 — coast guard build a reef.jpg

The NC Department of Environmental Quality also participated.