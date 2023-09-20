Cape Lookout National Seashore hosting weekend beach cleanup

Cape Lookout National Seashore will host a beach cleanup on Shackleford Banks on Saturday, picking up marine debris to preserve the environment for the wild horses.

Volunteers will meet at the Beaufort Visitor Center at 7:30 a.m. for a safety debriefing and to register. At 8:30 a.m., they will ride the ferry to Shackleford Banks and clean the beach until 12:00 p.m.

They will receive a fee-free coupon for free admission to national parks and federal recreation lands with an entrance fee.

To reserve a spot, people can call the Harkers Island Visitor Center.