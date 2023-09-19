© 2023 Public Radio East
Sound Rivers continues to investigate Neuse River fish kills

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published September 19, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT
Sound Rivers found dead and dying juvenile menhaden at Fairfield Harbor and oddly colored water in areas of Northwest Creek.
Sound Rivers
A Sound Rivers team was out on the water last week, investigating the ongoing fish kill on the Neuse River.

Neuse Riverkeeper Samantha Krop, Water-quality Specialist Taylor Register and Volunteer Coordinator Emily Fritz launched at Lawson Park in New Bern looking for locations where fish kills have been reported an recent weeks.

They found dead and dying juvenile menhaden at Fairfield Harbor and oddly colored water in areas of Northwest Creek.

Testing found extremely high dissolved oxygen and pH levels at the surface, and very low dissolved oxygen levels on the bottom — and say that indicates an algal bloom.

Register said they are hoping that the upcoming cooler weather will help keep the algae at bay.

The findings are being sent to the state DEQ for further investigation.

There has been just one fish kill reported this summer on the Pamlico River, at Core Point on the south side between Blounts Creek and Durham Creek.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
