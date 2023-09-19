National Recovery Month: "Every Person. Every Family. Every Community."

September is National Recovery Month, and state health officials are highlighting people in recovery from substance use and mental health conditions, while also promoting treatment and recovery practices.

The theme of Recovery Month is "Every Person. Every Family. Every Community."

Director of the NCDHHS Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Use Services Kelly Crosbie said just as people recover differently from any other medical disease, people recover from mental health conditions and addiction in different ways as well, and it’s important to have multiple pathways to support wellness in all communities.

As a result of national lawsuits against opioid companies, the state will receive more than $1.5 billion to provide recovery support and other resources to communities.

North Carolina has a variety of programs, most of which include peer support specialists, to help those in recovery reach their goals.