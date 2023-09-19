© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Greenville residents can now listen to PRE News & Ideas on 89.9 FM

National Recovery Month: "Every Person. Every Family. Every Community."

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published September 19, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT
Picasa 2.7
/
Punching Judy on Flickr via Creative Commons

September is National Recovery Month, and state health officials are highlighting people in recovery from substance use and mental health conditions, while also promoting treatment and recovery practices.

The theme of Recovery Month is "Every Person. Every Family. Every Community."

Director of the NCDHHS Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Use Services Kelly Crosbie said just as people recover differently from any other medical disease, people recover from mental health conditions and addiction in different ways as well, and it’s important to have multiple pathways to support wellness in all communities.

As a result of national lawsuits against opioid companies, the state will receive more than $1.5 billion to provide recovery support and other resources to communities.

North Carolina has a variety of programs, most of which include peer support specialists, to help those in recovery reach their goals.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs