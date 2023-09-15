New programs will help child care centers eliminate lead and asbestos hazards

The state has announced a new program to help North Carolina public schools, licensed child care centers, and family child care homes identify and eliminate exposure to lead and asbestos hazards in their buildings.

The Clean Classrooms for Carolina Kids program is an expansion of Clean Water for Carolina Kids, which previously tested all child care centers in the state for lead in water at drinking and food preparation taps.

Lead and asbestos are known health hazards with no safe level of exposure.

Clean Classrooms’ program director Jennifer Hoponick Redmon said the objective is to identify and eliminate exposure to asbestos, lead in tap water, and lead-based paint where kids learn and play across North Carolina.