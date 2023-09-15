New programs will help child care centers eliminate lead and asbestos hazards

© 2023 Public Radio East
PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published September 15, 2023 at 6:39 AM EDT
The state has announced a new program to help North Carolina public schools, licensed child care centers, and family child care homes identify and eliminate exposure to lead and asbestos hazards in their buildings.

The Clean Classrooms for Carolina Kids program is an expansion of Clean Water for Carolina Kids, which previously tested all child care centers in the state for lead in water at drinking and food preparation taps.

Lead and asbestos are known health hazards with no safe level of exposure.

Clean Classrooms’ program director Jennifer Hoponick Redmon said the objective is to identify and eliminate exposure to asbestos, lead in tap water, and lead-based paint where kids learn and play across North Carolina.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
