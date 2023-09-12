PRE news brief: State takeover of county department, another drowning in ENC and voter registration deadline
The main regional stories we're sharing on Morning Edition on Public Radio East:
- The state is taking over operations at the Nash County Department of Social Services.
- A 49-year-old man drowned near the Oceanana Pier in Atlantic Beach on Saturday.
- Voter registration deadlines are approaching for the October and November municipal elections in North Carolina.
- The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will host a community discussion on improving mental health care in North Carolina.
- Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Court of Appeals Judge Allison Riggs to fill a vacancy on the state Supreme Court.
- NCDOT's Fall Litter Sweep is coming up this weekend.
- North Carolina is getting another chunk of opioid settlement money, this time from Kroger.
- North Carolina came in last in a new report that ranks the best places to be a worker in the United States.
- A Town Hall meeting in Swansboro will talk about the best uses for a Historic Preservation Fund grant.