PRE news brief: State takeover of county department, another drowning in ENC and voter registration deadline

The main regional stories we're sharing on Morning Edition on Public Radio East:



The state is taking over operations at the Nash County Department of Social Services.



A 49-year-old man drowned near the Oceanana Pier in Atlantic Beach on Saturday.



Voter registration deadlines are approaching for the October and November municipal elections in North Carolina.



The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will host a community discussion on improving mental health care in North Carolina.



Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Court of Appeals Judge Allison Riggs to fill a vacancy on the state Supreme Court.



NCDOT's Fall Litter Sweep is coming up this weekend.



North Carolina is getting another chunk of opioid settlement money, this time from Kroger.



North Carolina came in last in a new report that ranks the best places to be a worker in the United States.



A Town Hall meeting in Swansboro will talk about the best uses for a Historic Preservation Fund grant.