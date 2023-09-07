© 2023 Public Radio East
PRE news brief: Hurricane Lee, student test scores, and AI's potential dangers to children

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published September 7, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT

The main stories we're following today at Public Radio East:

  • Hurricane Lee is now churning in the Atlantic.
  • North Carolina has released 2023 test scores and school performance grades and they show students made reading and math gains over the previous year, but are still performing well below pre-pandemic levels.
  • North Carolina’s Attorney General and 54 others nationwide are urging Congress to consider the ways artificial intelligence may harm children.
