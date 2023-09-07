© 2023 Public Radio East
Onslow County, 13 others receive grant to expand high-speed internet access

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published September 7, 2023 at 6:41 AM EDT
A cabinet containing components of a broadband network using optical fiber is on display at Germany's Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure.
John MacDougall
/
AFP/Getty Images
File: A cabinet containing components of a broadband network using optical fiber.

Onslow and 13 other North Carolina Counties will share in $22 million in grant money to expand access to high-speed internet.

The Completing Access to Broadband program will connect 6,012 households and 164 businesses in the 14 counties to high-speed internet.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said his office will continue to collaborate with county leaders and all grantees to close the state’s digital divide.

The CAB program provides matching grants to internet service providers that partner with individual counties to compete for funding to expand high-speed internet service to unserved and underserved areas of the state.

CAB program applicants must also agree to provide high-speed service, on or before Dec. 31, 2026.

Annette Weston-Riggs
