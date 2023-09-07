© 2023 Public Radio East
Hurricane Lee is now churning in the Atlantic

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published September 7, 2023 at 6:17 AM EDT
Hurricane Lee
National Hurricane Center
Hurricane Lee

Hurricane Lee is now churning in the Atlantic.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm includes 80 mph winds with gusts up to 100 mph and is moving to the west-northwest at about 13 mph.

Forecasters expect to see steady to rapid strengthening and said Lee is likely to become a major hurricane in a day or two.

Most models show Hurricane Lee will stay out in the Atlantic, a lot like the track Hurricane Franklin took as it passed by offshore of eastern North Carolina last week.

Annette Weston-Riggs
