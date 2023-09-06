Tropical Storm Lee forms, expected to become major hurricane by the weekend

Tropical Storm Lee has formed in the Atlantic, and National Hurricane Center forecasters said it’s expected to develop into a dangerous hurricane by the weekend.

The storm currently has sustained winds of 50 mph and gusts up to 65 mph.

Most of the models show it’s likely to stay out in the Atlantic, much like Hurricane Franklin passed by eastern North Carolina, but the upper air pattern will determine whether Lee takes a sharp turn north or a longer turn – bringing it closer to the East Coast.

A second area near the African coast is also being closely monitored and has a 70% chance of tropical development over the next seven days.