© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
88.1 W201A0 in Greenville off the air

Tropical Storm Lee forms, expected to become major hurricane by the weekend

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published September 6, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT
National Hurricane Center

Tropical Storm Lee has formed in the Atlantic, and National Hurricane Center forecasters said it’s expected to develop into a dangerous hurricane by the weekend.

The storm currently has sustained winds of 50 mph and gusts up to 65 mph.

Most of the models show it’s likely to stay out in the Atlantic, much like Hurricane Franklin passed by eastern North Carolina, but the upper air pattern will determine whether Lee takes a sharp turn north or a longer turn – bringing it closer to the East Coast.

A second area near the African coast is also being closely monitored and has a 70% chance of tropical development over the next seven days.

Annette Weston-Riggs
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs