Smoked sausage, chicken strip meals sold in NC recalled after mouth injuries

Thousands of pounds of smoked sausage products and frozen chicken strip entrees are being recalled over concerns that they may be contaminated.

Officials with the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service say Hillshire Brands is recalling about 16,000 pounds of smoked sausage after consumer complaints about bone fragments in the product.

One person reported injuring their mouth while eating the smoked sausage.

The affected product — 14-ounce Hillshire Farm Smoked Sausage made with pork, turkey, and beef — was sold in North Carolina and six other states.

Meanwhile, Conagra Brands is recalling about 250,000 pounds of frozen Banquet Chick Strips Meal over concerns they may be contaminated with pieces of plastic.

In this case, someone reported that they had injured their mouth on plastic found in a chicken strip.

Anyone with the chicken strip meals or smoked sausage should either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.