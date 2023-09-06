Hot water temps, pollution led to fish kills on the Neuse River

Several reports of fish kills on the lower Neuse River in recent weeks are being attributed to abnormally hot water temperatures and nutrient pollution.

Sound Rivers officials said many people reported dead fish on the shores of the Neuse River near New Bern and Bridgeton.

North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality staff said the water temperatures and nutrient pollution are likely causing algal blooms, which can dramatically decrease the amount of oxygen in the water.

Neuse Riverkeeper Samantha Krop said fish kills are an important warning sign that there are water-quality concerns below the surface.

She also said people should avoid swimming in water where a fish kill is evident.

Fish kills can be reported on the Sound Rivers website.