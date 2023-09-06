© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
88.1 W201A0 in Greenville off the air

Hot water temps, pollution led to fish kills on the Neuse River

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published September 6, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT
A beach along the Neuse River is covered in juvenile menhaden.
Sound Rivers
A beach along the Neuse River is covered in juvenile menhaden.

Several reports of fish kills on the lower Neuse River in recent weeks are being attributed to abnormally hot water temperatures and nutrient pollution.

Sound Rivers officials said many people reported dead fish on the shores of the Neuse River near New Bern and Bridgeton.

North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality staff said the water temperatures and nutrient pollution are likely causing algal blooms, which can dramatically decrease the amount of oxygen in the water.

Neuse Riverkeeper Samantha Krop said fish kills are an important warning sign that there are water-quality concerns below the surface.

She also said people should avoid swimming in water where a fish kill is evident.

Fish kills can be reported on the Sound Rivers website.

Annette Weston-Riggs
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs