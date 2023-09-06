© 2023 Public Radio East
Boat beached at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, officials working to remove it by high tide

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published September 6, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT
National Park Service

A 42-foot boat grounded on the beach Wednesday morning at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, about one mile north of Oregon Inlet.

There were no reported injuries to the three people who were on board the boat, ironically named Turn Back, when it came to shore at some time after 7:30 a.m.

The National Park Service is consulting with the U.S. Coast Guard and working with the owner to get the boat off the beach before or around Wednesday afternoon’s high tide.

Annette Weston-Riggs
