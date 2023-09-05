"Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You" removed from district classrooms, kept high school libraries.

Late last week, the New Hanover County School Board voted 4-3 to temporarily remove the book, Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You from the district’s classrooms, but keep it in high school libraries.

The five-hour hearing was a crowded affair with over 150 people in attendance. The audience heard arguments from Katie Gates, a parent of an Ashley High School student who wants the book removed, and from Assistant Superintendent Dawn Brinson, who defended the district’s use of book, with occasional support from Superintendent Dr. Charles Foust.

Board Member Hugh McManus, one of three members opposed to removing the book, says the district did accommodate the student and the parents by giving them an alternate reading assignment.

“Those who do not read, do not learn. are apt kids hopefully will be the future leaders of our country, everyone needs to know how other people feel, whether you agree or not as up to you and that was clearly stated in the AP syllabus. It is a controversial class; it is a college taught class.”

Still, four of the Republican members said they didn’t think the book was suitable or appropriate for instruction – and voted to remove it – and require the teacher to choose another “balanced” book for instruction.

North Carolina NAACP President Deborah Dicks Maxwell was in attendance and when the hearing was over said she was going to quote “walk out this door and seek counsel.”