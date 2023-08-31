Updates: ENC experiencing first impacts of Tropical Storm Idalia

5 a.m. Thursday: The first effects of Idalia are felt in Southeastern North Carolina, Down East

More than a 3,500 homes are without power in the Eastern North Carolina as of 5am this morning as the heart of Idalia reaches Southeastern North Carolina. Duke Energy reports more than 2,000 homes in Wilmington are without power and more than 1,100 in Duplin County. A handful of homes in Jacksonville are reporting outages, close to 60, while Northern Onslow County in the Maysville area, nearly 400 homes. The New Bern area reported its first outages as of 5 a.m. with 280 homes, all northeast of the Neuse River in the Bridgeton area. One thousand homes from Bayboro to Oriental are without power. More outages are expected throughout the region as winds speeds pick up this morning and peak around noon.

Light and moderate rainfall from the storm began Wednesday evening and continued steadily throughout the night. As of 5:20 a.m., the National Weather Service reports, Onslow and Duplin counties have received between 4 and 6 inches of rain already. NWS forecasts between 5-10 inches of total new rainfall from the remnants of Idalia across the affected area.

As of 3 a.m., the latest update from NWS, Tropical Storm Idalia is about 20 miles southwest of Myrtle Beach, S.C., traveling northeast at 20 mph.

Eastern North Carolina remains under at Tropical Storm warning and Storm Surge Watch until 1:30 p.m. today. A risk of tornadoes in the Outer Banks, with little to no risk across the rest of Eastern North Carolina, according to an NWS alert issued at 5:25 a.m.

Wednesday: Eastern North Carolina prepares for flooding risk as Hurricane Idalia approaches

Now downgraded to a tropical storm, Idalia continues on a path toward Eastern North Carolina. Meteorologist Ryan Fuchect with the National Weather Service in Newport says the storm could arrive at high tide Thursday morning. During this king tide period, he said that could exacerbate the storm surge that is expected with Idalia.

Storm surge potential is between 3 and 4 feet along the Pungo, Neuse and Pamlico Rivers, with Hyde and Tyrell Counties likely to see 1 to 3 feet of storm surge.

"The biggest concern right now is the Down East, the Pamlico, Neuse and Pungo River areas," Fuchect said about storm surge risk.

##########

Many schools and government offices will be closed Thursday.

The following school districts will be closed: Jones, Onslow, Martin, Pamlico, Greene, Lenoir, Wilson, Nash, Duplin, and Bertie County Schools.

The following school districts will be closed and conduct remote learning: Pitt, Washington, Carteret, Craven, Beaufort, and Tyrell County Schools.

##########

Governor Roy Cooper provided an update yesterday afternoon as Hurrican Idalia makes its way toward the Carolinas. Idalia made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane in Florida and it's now traveling into North Carolina as a Tropical Storm.

"Heavy rainfall and localized flooding are our greatest threats as Idalia approaches the southeastern corner of North Carolina," Cooper said. "We also anticipate possible flash flooding across the Piedmont and Coastal Plain, so everybody needs to stay alert."

Heavy rainfall of 5 to 8 inches is expected today in the Eastern North Carolina Region, with a heightened flood risk in low-lying areas and near rivers. Sustained wind at 25 mph hour in Carteret and Onslow Counties and is expected to peak above midday today.

Governor Roy Cooper said the National Guard is stationed throughout Eastern North Carolina as well as swift water rescue crews to respond to emergencies.

"Our response teams here in the emergency operations centers are tracking the storm and preparing around the clock. About an hour ago I spoke with President Joe Biden, and yesterday I spoke with the FEMA Director. It's important for us to coordinate with our federal partners in times like this," Cooper said. "We're hoping for the best, and preparing for the worst."

Cooper declared a state of emergency on Monday to free up resources and staff to respond.

