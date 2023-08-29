© 2023 Public Radio East
Hurricane Franklin churning up the surf in ENC; Hurricane Idalia could bring heavy rain

Published August 29, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT
The National Weather Service in Newport is cautioning people that two storm systems could have a big impact on the area’s coastal communities this week.

Meteorologist Rohan Jain said although it will remain well off the eastern North Carolina coast, Hurricane Franklin will impact the area beginning Tuesday with dangerously high surf, strong rip currents, and possibly coastal erosion.

“It’s going to curve out into the north Atlantic, so we’re not anywhere near that path but there are those beach and coastal hazards expected through mid-week and maybe even end week, depending on the track of Idalia,” he said.

Because eastern North Carolina is in a king tide period, the impact will be a bit greater. Jain said, “With king tides, water levels are higher than normal, co any rainfall or higher waves will have a compounding effect on that.”

A King Tide is a popular, non-scientific term people often use to describe exceptionally high tides that happen during a new or full moon.

Meanwhile, Jain said Hurricane Idalia is expected to make landfall in Florida Wednesday morning, “And then its going to track northeastward toward eastern North Carolina. It’s expected to weaken as it approaches us, into the tropical storm/tropical depression category.”

He said the track and the amount of rain in ENC from the storm could change after Idalia makes landfall in the U.S., so they’ll be keeping a close eye on that over the next few days.

A high surf advisory remains in effect for eastern North Carolina until 8 a.m. on Wednesday, with dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves expected.

The weather service says localized ocean overwash will be possible between Oregon Inlet and Cape Lookout.

There is also a small craft advisory in effect until 2 a.m. Thursday.

An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It's possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children's theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations.
