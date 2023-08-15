PRE news brief: Meadows indicted alongside Trump, education funding and chronically absent students

Former White House chief of staff and one-time North Carolina Congressman Mark Meadows is one of 18 people indicted by a grand jury in Georgia, alongside former President Donald Trump.

Democrats in the North Carolina General Assembly held a series of press conferences across the state to call for education funding.

Initial surveys for offshore wind development will soon begin off North Carolina's southern coast with protections for Right Whales.

A new study shows nearly a third of North Carolina students are chronically absent.

ENC officers shot a man to death when he pulled a handgun from his waistband during a chase.

Two people died when a small plane struck a power line and crashed in Hickory.

A committee in the North Carolina House will take up major elections legislation already passed by the state Senate.

The funeral for one of the three U.S. Marines found dead in a car outside of a Hampstead gas station last month was held over the weekend.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is urging Congress to protect military veterans by passing an act that would hold those who prey upon people applying for federal VA benefits accountable.