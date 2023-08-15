© 2023 Public Radio East
88.1 W201A0 in Greenville temporarily off the air

PRE news brief: Meadows indicted alongside Trump, education funding and chronically absent students

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published August 15, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT

Former White House chief of staff and one-time North Carolina Congressman Mark Meadows is one of 18 people indicted by a grand jury in Georgia, alongside former President Donald Trump.

Democrats in the North Carolina General Assembly held a series of press conferences across the state to call for education funding.

Initial surveys for offshore wind development will soon begin off North Carolina's southern coast with protections for Right Whales.

A new study shows nearly a third of North Carolina students are chronically absent.

ENC officers shot a man to death when he pulled a handgun from his waistband during a chase.

Two people died when a small plane struck a power line and crashed in Hickory.

A committee in the North Carolina House will take up major elections legislation already passed by the state Senate.

The funeral for one of the three U.S. Marines found dead in a car outside of a Hampstead gas station last month was held over the weekend.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is urging Congress to protect military veterans by passing an act that would hold those who prey upon people applying for federal VA benefits accountable.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
