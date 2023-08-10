© 2023 Public Radio East
88.1 W201A0 in Greenville temporarily off the air

Police say driver was under the influence when he crashed into a prison transport van

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published August 10, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT
A man has been arrested for a hit-and-run involving a prison transport van that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning.

The Kinston Police Department says one of their officers saw the car crash into the Maury Prison transport SUV at the intersection of Heritage Street and Airport Road.

Ian Adams ran from the scene of the crash, but the officer was able to catch and arrest him.

One passenger in the SUV was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

Adams was charged with hit-and-run, a felony, and driving while impaired.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
