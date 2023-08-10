Police say driver was under the influence when he crashed into a prison transport van

A man has been arrested for a hit-and-run involving a prison transport van that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning.

The Kinston Police Department says one of their officers saw the car crash into the Maury Prison transport SUV at the intersection of Heritage Street and Airport Road.

Ian Adams ran from the scene of the crash, but the officer was able to catch and arrest him.

One passenger in the SUV was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

Adams was charged with hit-and-run, a felony, and driving while impaired.